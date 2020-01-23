Shoppers go wild over Holly Willoughby’s VERY flirty £29.50 M&S frocks

By Stephanie Linning For Mailonline

M&S buyers went wild over a flirty summer season frock modelled by Holly Willoughby – however some questioned whether or not the model was slightly too risqué.

The This Morning presenter, 38, showcased the £29.50 Floral Print Mini Costume in two playful photographs on her Instagram account yesterday.

Whereas many consumers cherished the look, hailing it ‘stunning’, others stated the model regarded prefer it was ‘too quick’ for the goal M&S buyer.

One posted: ‘Why so quick? When even Holly is bending ahead modelling it, to make it look longer? As traditional M&S forgets who its predominant goal market is!’

One other wrote: ‘Good however v quick’. A 3rd added: ‘How tall is Holly? That is very quick?’

Nevertheless the size did not postpone all buyers, with many vowing to buy the model to kick begin their spring/summer season wardrobe.

One commented: ‘Love this gown!’ One other added: ‘I am in love with this outfit.’

Others famous the retailer shares related prints within the longer midi model if size is a matter.

The floral mini gown is available in two completely different colourways, each of which had been modelled by Holly.

Some buyers famous the colors seem extra vibrant in Holly’s Instagram submit than they do on the M&S web site.

Gently gathered on the waist and cuffs for a barely fitted profile, the gown is designed to flatter a variety of figures.

Holly Willoughby was unveiled as an M&S model ambassador in 2018 and has since unveiled six edits with the excessive road retailer.

The partnership with Holly, which is assumed to have netted the star as much as £900,000, has proved massively profitable for M&S, which hoped to faucet into the numerous clout wielded by the queen of daytime TV.