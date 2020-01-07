Shoppers react after Co-op highlights the fact its ice cubes are made with ‘British water’

By Katie Weston For Mailonline

Revealed: 11:11 EST, 7 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:19 EST, 7 January 2020

Co-op branded its ice cubes as being ‘made with British water’

Astonished buyers have reacted to Co-op’s resolution to model its baggage of ice as ‘British’.

An image of an ice dice bag from the grocery store with the phrases ‘made with British water’ above a British flag sparked a Twitter meltdown.

One posted: ‘Is it additionally sealed in British plastic, printed with British ink, made by British staff in British made freezers?’

One other wrote: ‘What subsequent? British air?’

A 3rd tweeted: ‘It is a actual factor.

‘Co-op are advertising their ice as being made with ‘British water’.

‘What’s British water precisely? Does it fall on the left, reside in a thatched cottage and assume itself superior to different races of H2O?’

A fourth added: ‘Or do they imply it got here out of a faucet?’

A fifth commented: ‘Good outdated Britain atoms H20.’

Twitter customers shared jokes in response to the grocery store’s resolution. Co-op defined their labelling coverage means they ‘purpose to offer the nation origin of the primary substances in any product’, together with the water in ice cubes

A Co-op spokeswoman defined: ‘Sorry if our ice cubes have brought on a little bit of chill on Twitter.

‘However our labelling coverage implies that we all the time purpose to offer the nation origin of the primary substances in any product, and that features the water in our ice cubes.

‘We hope our prospects are cool with that.’