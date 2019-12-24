Shoppers report King Soopers’ credit card machines went down on Christmas Eve

Bank card machines skipped a beat Tuesday morning at King Soopers grocery shops in Denver amid the vacation rush, one retailer worker confirmed.

Others voiced their frustrations on-line concerning the short-term cash-only operation.

Whereas spokesperson for Kroger — the grocery retailer’s mother or father firm — didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark, one worker on the King Soopers retailer at 1950 Chestnut Place in Denver mentioned at midday that the bank card machines have been again up and working.

That worker mentioned the machines have been solely down for a brief interval, “maybe a couple of minutes.”

Workers at different shops declined to remark.

For some, it seems these couple of minutes made fairly an influence on such a busy day.

“So I work at king soopers and you know what… today CHristmas Eve is so packed,” one particular person wrote on Twitter.

“Im at King Soopers and all the card readers went down and I want to die,” one other wrote.

“You guys, credit card machines are down at King Soopers and gas stations and people are freaking out and screaming at each other and king soopers employees and it’s hilarious but also sad,” a 3rd wrote.