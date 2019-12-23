Shortage Of Liquidity: Nitin Gadkari On Economic Slowdown

I’ll solely let you know the economic system of the nation goes via a difficult state of affairs: Nitin Gadkari

Nagpur:

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday expressed deep concern over the financial slowdown within the nation.

He stated there are “cases of around Rs 89,000 crore in his ministry” and he has warned the involved officers concerning the financial state of affairs as they needed to deal with all of the tasks.

“I called senior officials at my home and told them there are cases of around Rs 89,000 crore. I will not tell you what to do. I will only tell you the economy of the country is going through a challenging situation. There is a shortage of liquidity and you have to take decisions quickly,” Mr Gadkari stated at an occasion.

Mr Gadkari’s assertion comes at a time when the opposition has focused the Centre on a number of points together with inflation, financial slowdown, unemployment, Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC) and the Citizenship Modification Act.

The present dimension of the Indian economic system is estimated at USD 2.7 trillion. Nevertheless, the Central authorities has introduced to make efforts to make sure India turns into a USD 5 trillion economic system by 2025.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stated that discussions on attaining the imaginative and prescient of creating India a USD 5 trillion economic system didn’t come abruptly and asserted that the nation has strengthened itself within the final 5 years to attain these targets.

“Talks on USD 5 trillion dollar economy haven”t come all of a sudden. Our country has strengthened itself so much in the last five years that we can aim to achieve such goals,” PM Modi stated whereas addressing the inaugural session of ”100 years of ASSOCHAM” in New Delhi.

“Every group that can enable the economy is keeping the target of USD 5 trillion economy at the centre of its plans and talks are happening in several sectors. These discussions are positive. Credit for every achieved target goes to the people and not to the government,” he added.