SHOT DEAD: ‘Innocent’ Scarborough boy, 15, laid to rest

Mourners gathered Wednesday to say goodbye to Safiullah “Safi” Khosrawi at a mosque in Scarborough positioned simply steps away from the place the harmless 15-year-old was gunned down in broad daylight earlier this week.

Family and friends leaving the funeral service at Masjid al Jannah on Ellesmere Rd., simply east of Markham Rd., might look throughout the road and see the Canadian flag flying at half-mast in entrance of Woburn Collegiate Institute — the highschool the place the slain boy was a Grade 10 scholar.

“His parents came to Canada from Afghanistan so their four sons would be safe and have a chance for a better life, now one of their boys is gone,” Zakia Alam mentioned Wednesday in entrance of Masjid al Jannah, explaining she is aware of the “devastated” household from attending the mosque.

“All four sons are good boys,” she mentioned. “This should never have happened.”

Alam additionally urged politicians to cease speaking in regards to the shootings plaguing Toronto, in addition to different Canadian cities, and begin doing one thing to place an finish to the gun violence.



Toronto Police on the scene of the capturing dying of Safiullah Khosrawi, 15, at Markham Rd. and Ellesmere Rd. in Toronto, Ont. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (Kevin Connor /Toronto Solar/Postmedia Community)

Toronto Police have mentioned Khosrawi was strolling from faculty to his household’s house — a townhouse advanced about 500 metres away — when tragedy struck Monday.

The teenager was nearing his house when gunfire erupted round three:10 p.m. and he was fatally shot at Markham and Ellesmere.

A 15-year-old boy, who can’t be named below the Youth Felony Justice Act, was arrested inside 20 minutes of the lethal capturing and charged with second-degree homicide.

At a information convention Tuesday, Det.-Sgt. Andy Singh mentioned the accused teen additionally attended Woburn Collegiate and it’s believed he has gang ties.

He mentioned Khosrawi — town’s fourth homicide sufferer of the yr — was not recognized to police and doesn’t seem to have recognized the accused teen previous to the capturing.

“The victim was completely innocent,” Singh mentioned.

A GoFundMe web page — set as much as assist the sufferer’s grief-stricken household — describes Khosrawi as a “quiet, shy, good kid” who minded his personal enterprise and “never got into any trouble.”



Safiullah Khosrawi, 15, was shot to dying in Scarborough, allegedly by one other 15-year-old, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (GoFundMe)

“To have lost Safi is heartbreaking — it has come as such a shock to us all,” the GoFundMe states.

Arthur Matheson, one of many many who’ve posted condolence messages on the GoFundMe web page, says he taught Khosrawi in two courses and the teenager was a “wonderful young man” who was “always happy.”

One other message, posted by Rifat Baig, states the boy’s dying is “really sad.”

“It’s unfair that he had to pay with his life for someone else’s mistake,” Baig writes. “Kids should not have access to guns.”

Any witnesses who haven’t but spoken to police are urged to name investigators at 416-808-7400.

[email protected]

On Twitter: @SunDoucette