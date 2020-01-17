Shot In The Head, Face Woman Drives 7 km To Punjab Police Station

Muktsar, Punjab: Police have filed a case in opposition to the accused – a teenaged boy and his father. (File)

Chandigarh:

With three gunshot wounds to the top and one on her face, a 42-year-old girl drove seven kilometres to a police station in Punjab to register a grievance in opposition to her brother and nephew in a land seize case, the police stated on Friday.

Sumeet Kaur stated her teenaged nephew shot at her and her mom Sukhbinder Kaur her over the land dispute in a match of rage. Each survived with accidents.

The incident happened at their house in a village in Muktsar district. The accused is a Class 10 pupil

On reaching the police station, the 2 ladies have been admitted to a hospital the place the medical doctors managed to take away the bullets.

Sumeet Kaur instructed the police that her brother Harinder Singh has been attempting to seize the land that belongs to her and her mom.

“After the death of my father, my mother and I got 16 acres. My brother wants to grab the entire land,” she stated.

She stated her brother and his son had allegedly tried to kill her earlier too.

The police have filed a case in opposition to the boy and his father.