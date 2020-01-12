News

Shots fired during robbery attempt at Beverly Hills pharmacy, police say

January 12, 2020
Police are trying to find a person who ran from a Ceremony Support in Beverly Hills after photographs have been fired throughout a theft try Saturday night, authorities stated.

Nobody was injured within the taking pictures on the pharmacy on 300 N. Canon Drive, Beverly Hills Police Sgt. Jay Kim stated. The taking pictures occurred round 5:45 p.m., he stated.

Police established a big perimeter, closing parts of Beverly Drive and Dayton Approach, as they looked for the suspect.

Particulars in regards to the gunman have been scant, Kim stated.

“He ran. He took off,” he stated.

