Shots fired into Arapahoe County apartment. Suspect remains at large.

January 7, 2020
Arapahoe County deputies are investigating after somebody fired pictures into an condo at 1001 East Dry Creek Highway early Tuesday.

One bullet hit a water line, however there have been no accidents within the incident at three:02 a.m., mentioned Ginger Delgado, Sheriff’s Workplace spokesperson mentioned.

Deputies are “still on the scene right now trying to figure out what happened. We don’t know whether that apartment was targeted or whether the bullet just ended up there,” she mentioned at 6:20 a.m.

A few properties had been evacuated.

The suspect stays at massive.

This story might be up to date when extra data is out there.

