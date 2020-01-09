“Should Control His Party’s Hooligans”: Siddaramaiah Slams BS Yediyurappa

Later, chatting with reporters in Hubballi, Ok Siddaramaiah stated there was no democracy within the nation now.

Accusing the BJP of threatening school college students to assist the controversial Citizenship Modification Act, senior Congress chief Ok Siddaramaiah on Thursday stated Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa ought to management “hooligans” from his occasion.

The previous Chief Minister was reacting to an incident the place some BJP staff allegedly created ruckus close to a lady’s school whereas searching for assist for CAA by elevating slogans, as college students opposed a pro-CAA banner on the wall of their establishment.

“@BJP4Karnataka goons are threatening college students of Jyotinivas Faculty to assist CAA. Mr @BSYBJP, I’m strictly warning you to manage hooligans out of your occasion.

Do not subvert information & establishments in your egocentric motives. We cannot let Ktaka to be the sufferer of your Hitler rule!” Ok Siddaramaiah tweeted.

“Academic establishments are a supply of dissemination of data, vital considering & scientific mood.

Whereas @BJP4India ideology is on weak foundations of fascism. BJP is threatened by the information base of our Universities & therefore they need to subvert & weaken them,” he stated in one other tweet.

Later, chatting with reporters in Hubballi, Ok Siddaramaiah stated there was no democracy within the nation now, and the liberty of expression that has been assured by the structure is being curtailed.

Alleging that an “atmosphere of fear” was being created within the nation, he reiterated that the current assault on college students at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru College was “government-sponsored” and questioned as to why nobody has been arrested so for in reference to the incident.

The Congress chief additionally claimed that the liberty of scholars and rights enshrined for residents underneath the Structure are being snatched away, and there was a sort of “totalitarianism” within the nation today.