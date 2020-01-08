Should Deepika Padukone Go To Nagpur To Promote Her Film, Asks Congress

Deepika Padukone visited JNU on Tuesday to increase help to these protesting the Sunday violence

New Delhi:

The Congress on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Social gathering (BJP) for criticising actress Deepika Padukone’s JNU go to, and puzzled if the Bollywood star ought to go to Nagpur (RSS headquarters) “to promote her film”.

“This is what this government is all about. They have reduced to this level that if an actress supports the protest they will tweet against her, run social media campaigns against her, will boycott her film, will call it a film promotion activity. Where should she go to promote (the film)? Should she go to ‘Sangh Mukhyalaya’ at Nagpur?,” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera whereas chatting with the media stated.

Mr Khera additionally criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Residence Minister Amit Shah for not contemplating the problems pertaining to the youth of the nation, on the backdrop of protests at numerous universities throughout the nation together with Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU).

“We expect the PM and Home Minister to go to JNU and speak to the youth there in the time of distress but instead, the BJP is criticising Deepika and running campaigns against her film,” he stated.

Ms Padukone visited JNU on Tuesday night and prolonged her help to those that had gathered to protest the violence that occurred contained in the campus on Sunday night.

Social media has been divided into two opinions over her go to.

Few social media customers hailed her for supporting college students on JNU assault by tweeting #ISupportDeepika whereas however the #boycottChapaak are trending on Twitter.

