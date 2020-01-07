Should every driver resit their test aged 70? This motorist, 87, accidentally killed a woman

Wormwood Scrubs is each bit as terrifying as its formidable Victorian edifice suggests. Behind these excessive stark partitions, bedlam reigns.

The environment is considered one of rampant intimidation; prisoner in opposition to prisoner, prisoner in opposition to guard. Generally, they attempt to kill each other. Generally they succeed.

The place is awash with medicine, whereas rats and cockroaches share dwelling house with a number of the worst offenders ever to go by means of the British courts.

Each Moors assassin Ian Brady and notoriously violent profession prison Charles Bronson have served time right here.

Even probably the most hardened prison should really feel threatened, so goodness is aware of the fear William Heagren, an 87-year-old grandfather who walked with assistance from a body, felt when he handed by means of that notorious fortress-like entrance on December four final 12 months.

He lasted ten days. On December 14, he died, reportedly from a coronary heart assault.

William Heagren an 87-year-old grandfather, mowed down 64-year-old Jeanette Newman and her buddy Sarah Taylor, 53

His household’s solely comfort is that he did not should spend Christmas in such a hellish place, away from his 82-year-old spouse and two youngsters. As an alternative, they spent the festive interval arranging his funeral.

Mr Heagren had simply began a 27-month jail sentence for inflicting dying by harmful driving. He’d mown down 64-year-old Jeanette Newman and her buddy Sarah Taylor, 53, in Sainsbury’s automobile park, in Ruislip, North-West London, in Could 2018, as she pushed her trolley laden with food and drinks for a household barbecue. Jeanette suffered catastrophic accidents and died the following day. Her buddy suffered life-changing accidents.

Jeanette’s grieving associate Andrew Roberts and 31-year-old son Matthew have simply endured one other Christmas with a gaping gap in the midst of their household, one that may by no means get replaced. ‘Jeanette was very younger for her age, she was vigorous. We had plans to marry and transfer to Florida. That is all gone now,’ Andrew advised the Mail.

Mr Heagren’s household, too, are grieving. Additionally they are very indignant. Though what occurred was undoubtedly tragic, they contend it was an accident. Mr Heagren was an outdated man and no good might have come from sending him to jail. His son, Tony, a 53-year-old photographer, mentioned it’s past comprehension that his father was jailed.

‘How anybody might suppose it was a good suggestion to jail a frail 87-year-old is past me,’ he mentioned, declining to say something extra about his father’s case as a result of ‘it will not deliver him again’.

Whereas Andrew feels it was proper that Jeanette’s killer was punished for what he did, even he can see there are not any winners on this devastating case, which raises extra disturbing questions than it solutions.

Jeanette’s grieving associate Andrew Roberts and 31-year-old son Matthew have simply endured one other Christmas with out her

And one has to ask how might an 87-year-old, who couldn’t even stroll unaided, be deemed match, within the eyes of the regulation, to drive a automobile — a deadly weapon even in probably the most competent arms? Then you need to ask how a British court docket deemed it acceptable for a person, who’d by no means been in hassle his total life, to see out his life in a jail cell, surrounded by murderers and drug sellers, for against the law which was, on the finish of the day, a horrible accident?

The difficulty of whether or not older persons are secure on the highway got here beneath shut scrutiny in January final 12 months when the Duke of Edinburgh, then 97, was concerned in a crash and overturned his Land Rover close to the Queen’s Sandringham property.

Two ladies wanted hospital remedy after the collision.

Varied statistics certainly recommend that drivers within the over-70 age group are cautious and smart — however as soon as a driver turns 80, the image appears to change.

Dr Package Mitchell, a former aeronautical engineer and a number one knowledgeable in highway security, co-authored a report in 2016 that ‘more and more targeted on drivers over 80 as an age group at explicit threat’.

The scene shortly after William Heagren, then 86, hit Jeanette Newman, 64, along with his automobile within the Sainsbury’s automobile park, in South Ruislip, west London

‘For each mile pushed, the danger of an individual aged 80 or extra being killed whereas driving is, general, ten instances larger than the bottom threat 40-49-year-old,’ he mentioned.

‘Nonetheless, new analysis . . . reveals there may be cheap concern from insurance coverage catastrophic claims information that older drivers, probably these over 80, could pose the next threat of very severe bodily accidents to 3rd events.

‘Older drivers have lowered means to guage and adapt to hurry and browse advanced driving conditions. Imaginative and prescient, response instances and expertise in executing manoeuvres decline with age.’

Andrew agrees change to the regulation is urgently wanted. ‘Whereas I used to be shocked that Heagren went to Wormwood Scrubs, I really feel that justice was accomplished,’ he says.

‘He will need to have recognized he wasn’t match to drive. I’ve misplaced my associate of 25 years and my stepson has misplaced his mom in a very preventable accident.’ In an try and salvage one thing optimistic from Jeanette’s dying, Andrew has begun a marketing campaign for a change within the regulation so drivers over 70 are examined frequently to verify their competency to drive.

He has written to his native MP, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, demanding an pressing assessment of guidelines regarding our more and more aged inhabitants and their driving talents. Beneath the present guidelines, drivers aged 70 and over should renew their licence by put up or on-line each three years — and inform the DVLA if they’ve a well being situation that will have an effect on their means to drive safely.

Andrew believes this is not enough. He’s calling for a compulsory sensible take a look at for drivers after they attain 70, which must be supplemented by a obligatory annual medical assessment as soon as they attain 75.

For drivers aged 85 and over, he advocates an annual medical assessment and a sensible take a look at each two years.

When Andrew speaks of the profoundly traumatic circumstances of Jeanette’s dying, you’ll be able to perceive why he feels change is important. She had popped out to Sainsbury’s to select up some food and drinks one sunny Financial institution Vacation Saturday afternoon after deciding to carry an impromptu barbecue.

‘Jeanette’s buddy Sarah was staying with us and the 2 of them went off to get some stuff,’ says Andrew.

‘First they went to Argos to get a gazebo. She described it to me on the telephone and it appeared like one thing out of Lawrence Of Arabia. We had been all in excessive spirits.

‘They went on to Sainsbury’s to get the meals. Not lengthy afterwards, I had a name from a buddy. She mentioned she had simply taken a name from Sarah’s telephone to say there had been an accident.

‘I instantly rang Jeanette and another person answered. I might hear a whole lot of commotion within the background. Now I felt very panicked and Jeanette’s brother, Alan, and I acquired within the automobile and drove to Sainsbury’s.’

What had occurred was this: Mr Heagren and his spouse had pushed from their semi-detached house in Harrow to the grocery store. CCTV footage confirmed Mrs Heagren getting out of the motive force’s seat of their Ford Fusion, and strolling into the shop.

Mr Heagren then took the wheel to park the car however collided with a bollard whereas transferring at a gradual velocity. He was seen angrily surveying the harm earlier than getting again within the automobile and slamming the door.

One way or the other, in what an knowledgeable collision investigator described in court docket as ‘a traditional case of pedal confusion’, he put the automobile into reverse, and hit the accelerator.

His automobile hit Jeanette and Sarah on the pedestrian crossing as they walked out of the grocery store with their trolley. A person simply managed to drag two youngsters out of the best way.

Andrew arrived to seek out the automobile park the centre of drama, with an air ambulance hovering above and police and ambulances all over the place.

‘Jeanette was on a trolley and the docs had been engaged on her,’ he recollects. ‘One factor I keep in mind vividly was seeing Jeanette’s leg — it was nearly spliced in half. Sarah was on the ground and acutely aware.

‘It was a mass of confusion to me, attempting to take it in. There have been a whole lot of paramedics and police.’

The ladies had been taken to St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, West London, however nothing could possibly be accomplished to save lots of Jeanette. She had suffered cranium, facial and rib fractures in addition to a punctured lung and a blood clot on her mind.

At round 1am the next day, her life assist machine was switched off. Andrew held her hand and she or he handed away at 7.25am.

‘Shedding Jeanette left an amazing void in my life,’ he says. ‘She was a kind of people who find themselves the life and soul. We had been going to promote up and transfer to Florida. We had been enthusiastic about it. It meant getting married so we might get an investor visa to purchase a small enterprise.’

Sarah suffered prolapsed discs and a hip harm and now has listening to and swallowing issues. She additionally suffered a stroke because of the accident.

At Harrow Crown Court docket, Heagren admitted inflicting dying and inflicting severe harm by harmful driving. His barrister David Wooden described Heagren — who by no means apologised to the victims’ households — as a ‘completely first rate man’ who has been ‘crushed’ by what occurred.

He mentioned: ‘The stigma of getting a prison conviction after a innocent life working laborious paying taxes and taking care of his household is in itself a major punishment.’ The defence additionally claimed he had proven ‘real regret’ along with his probation officer.

However Choose Lana Wooden jailed him for a complete 27 months. She mentioned: ‘This case has triggered me anxiousness. It’s not a sentence I give evenly or that I might voluntarily want to impose. Nonetheless, in my judgment, it’s the shortest sentence I can impose.’

She denied Heagren bail, as he appealed in opposition to the sentence, ordering him to be despatched to jail instantly. The pensioner was despatched to Wormwood Scrubs — and ten days later he was useless. The Jail and Probation Ombudsman has begun an investigation into his dying. An inquest will happen, in all probability later this 12 months.

There are 5,525,452 drivers aged 70 and over holding a full driver’s licence within the UK. Of those, there are 89,420 87-year-olds.

Moreover, there are 153 100-year-olds who maintain driving licences and 4 aged 108. For a lot of older individuals, particularly these dwelling in rural areas, the prospect of getting their driving licence taken away could be a painful one. A automobile, for a lot of, is their lifeline to the skin world.

However there have been a number of severe accidents involving older drivers lately. Retired textiles service provider Philip Bull, 90, hit the accelerator as an alternative of the brake in March 2017, reversing his Ford Focus in a hospital automobile park and hitting Deborah Clifton, 49, and her associate of 17 years, Clare Haslam, 44. Each died.

He later mentioned he thought he was urgent his foot down on the brake, not the accelerator, and, in his subsequent panic, carried on inadvertently urgent down on the pedal. Not like Mr Heagren, Mr Bull was spared jail.

In June 2016, 80-year-old retired nurse Norma Stokes was given a two-year suspended sentence after driving into a bunch of eight pupils outdoors faculty gates in Liverpool. 5 had been critically injured.

Andrew Roberts continues to be attempting to come back to phrases with the sudden lack of Jeanette. He feels strongly that the authorities should take a extra proactive function to verify whether or not older persons are mentally and bodily match sufficient to drive.

However he could discover it an uphill battle. Final 12 months, Boris Johnson responded to the letter Andrew wrote to him saying that the Authorities had no plans to vary the principles. And, this week, a spokesman for the Driver and Automobile Licensing Company mentioned: ‘Proof doesn’t present that older drivers usually tend to trigger a severe accident than others and there are not any plans to limit licensing on the premise of age.’

Understandably, Andrew feels bereft: ‘I’d promote the home. It has too many reminiscences. I attempt to maintain busy with work, and that helps, however I miss her.’

In the meantime, one other household, not far-off, is planning for William Heagren’s funeral — an outdated man who died a great distance from house, who, too, is sorely missed.

Two households divided by tragedy, united by loss.