“Should Have Been Killed Years Ago”: Trump On Top Iran General

Washington:

President Donald Trump stated Friday that Iranian navy commander Qasem Soleimani — who was assassinated in a US strike — ought to have been killed lengthy earlier than.

In his first substantial feedback on the operation, carried out earlier Friday at Baghdad’s worldwide airport, Trump tweeted that Soleimani “should have been taken out many years ago!”

Soleimani “has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more…but got caught!” Trump stated.

His solely earlier feedback on the dramatic information included a tweet that includes an image of a US flag and one other, cryptic tweet stating that “Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!”

