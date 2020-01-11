“Should Rohingyas Get Citizenship, Not Hindu Refugees?” Asks Minister

Anyone staying in India ought to chant “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, Giriraj Singh mentioned.

Sambalpur (Odisha):

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday slammed the Congress saying whether or not the Rohingyas and “Pakistani infiltrators” ought to get Indian citizenship, and never the Hindu and Sikh refugees from the neighbouring nation.

Anyone staying in India ought to chant “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, the minister for animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries mentioned at a gathering to conscious individuals in regards to the Citizenship (Modification) Act.

“I would like to ask the Congress and the tukde-tukde gang whether Rohingyas, Pakistani infiltrators should be given citizenship? And should Hindu and Sikh refugees from Pakistan be denied citizenship? If they have courage, they should answer in yes or no,” Mr Singh mentioned.

Members of the minority group are being attacked in Pakistan, the minister mentioned.

Mr Singh mentioned the ”tukde tukde gang” is energetic within the Jawaharlal Nehru College, which witnessed violence final week, and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is attempting to do politics there.

He mentioned Muslims in India needn’t panic because the Citizenship Act won’t snatch away anybody’s citizenship, however these infiltrating into the nation wouldn’t get it.