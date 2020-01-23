Should The Victoria Derbyshire Show continue on the BBC?

BBC2’s The Victoria Derbyshire Present is reportedly set to be cancelled, in accordance with BBC Information media editor Amol Rajan and journalist Emma Ailes, who works on the present.

Although the BAFTA-winning programme appears set to come back off the air, it’s attainable that it might proceed utilizing a unique format or platform, as Rajan reported the cancellation is because of monetary constraints. He said, “cost of doing it on linear channel when savings are needed deemed too high.”

1/ The Victoria Derbyshire Present is coming off air. I perceive @BBCNews is dedicated to Victoria the (award-winning) journalism of the present. Price of doing it on linear channel when financial savings are wanted deemed too excessive. BBC declined to remark forward of an announcement subsequent week — Amol Rajan (@amolrajan) January 22, 2020

The weekday programme has been reporting on present affairs since 2015. Media personalities, politicians and followers have expressed their disappointment at its cancellation, with many taking to social media to query the choice.

Opening the present on Thursday, Derbyshire herself appeared to deal with the experiences, saying “We’re nonetheless right here telling your tales and protecting the problems which might be essential to you in your life.

“And do you know what? We don’t give up.”

So it appears like there may very well be hope for The Victoria Derbyshire Present but.