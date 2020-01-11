Should you invest in ‘liquid gold’? Rare whisky prices are up over 400% in last decade

By Toby Walne for The Mail on Sunday

11 January 2020

Drinkers who get pleasure from being warmed by a wee dram of whisky on a chilly winter’s evening could be tempted to take a position on this liquid gold. However though it could actually present nice returns there are potential pitfalls.

The worth of uncommon whisky has soared in recent times – with probably the most sought-after bottles rising in value by greater than 400 per cent over the previous decade.

However over the previous 12 months the Uncommon Whisky Icon 100 Index – which measures 100 of probably the most collectable bottles – has seen its worth tumble by 10 per cent.

Liquid gold: Funding high quality whisky is all the time single malt

A part of the rationale for this can be a 25 per cent tariff slapped on single malt Scotch imported into the US from October final yr. The tax was launched as a retaliation in opposition to the European Union for subsidising plane maker Airbus.

And buyers should train warning for different causes. Greater than a 3rd of ‘classic’ Scotch whiskies examined on the Scottish Universities Environmental Analysis Centre in East Kilbride a few years in the past had been found to be faux – with incorrect ages and sudden blends. And since whisky is traded in an unregulated market, those that are cheated can not search redress from the Monetary Providers Compensation Scheme.

Funding high quality whisky is all the time single malt and shouldn’t be confused with cheaper, blended whiskies. Blends account for greater than 90 per cent of all whisky consumed, and are a mixture of spirits from totally different distilleries.

Funding high quality whisky normally prices a minimum of £150 for a 700-millilitre bottle and comes from a distinguished distillery the place it has been aged a minimum of 20 years.

Graeme Maxwell, whisky auctioneer at McTear’s Auctioneers, says: ‘There are a rising variety of folks dealing in whisky – many as a result of they’ve heard of the nice returns that may be made.

‘However similar to any market, you will need to take knowledgeable recommendation and solely use a good seller.’

Probably the most sought-after whiskies are these from Scottish distilleries – Scotch whisky – which were aged within the barrel for greater than 20 years.

Any spirit should be saved in a barrel for a minimum of three years earlier than it could actually formally be referred to as whisky and is normally saved for no less than ten years earlier than bottling.

Maxwell factors out that the title of the distillery is among the most essential components for potential buyers.

Among the many most extremely regarded distilleries are Macallan, Ardbeg, Balvenie, Bruichladdich, Bowmore, Dalmore, Glendronach, Highland Park, Glenfiddich, Springbank, Dalmore and Talisker.

A wee dram… to an enormous revenue 1. Macallan 1949 £25,00zero The whisky was matured in Spanish sherry casks for 50 years earlier than being bottled in 1999. Solely 900 bottles had been produced and buyers paid £2,00zero for a bottle in 2000. 2. Black Bowmore 1964 £15,00zero This iconic whisky price £75 in 1983. Matured in sherry casks for 29 years, it was bottled in 1993, when it price £75. Nonetheless, altering tastes has seen this whisky virtually double in worth up to now 5 years alone. three. Dalmore 1926 £11,500 This single malt whisky was aged for 50 years earlier than being poured right into a black ceramic bottle greater than 40 years in the past. On the time it could have offered for than £500 a bottle. four. Brora 1972 £four,200 That is heralded by many as one of many best spirits produced by this now closed distillery. Aged 22 years, it price £100 a bottle when it was offered in 1984.

Spirits from historic distilleries which have closed down are additionally all the time in nice demand – as a result of because the years go by there’s a diminishing provide of their whisky out there. Such former distilleries embody Brora, Dallas Dhu, Glen Flagler, Rosebank and Port Ellen.

You also needs to look out for restricted editions. Fifteen months in the past, the world report for a bottle of whisky was damaged at public sale home Bonhams when a 60-year-old bottle of Macallan ‘Adami’ 1926 offered for £849,00zero. The whisky was considered one of solely a dozen restricted version bottles produced with a label illustrated by artist Valerio Adami – so not simply fantastic whisky however a uncommon murals.

Shopping for from an auctioneer is the most well-liked technique to get funding high quality whisky. Greater than 100,00zero bottles a yr are auctioned, to the worth of £40million. But auctioneers levy hefty costs. McTear’s sometimes calls for a 24 per cent purchaser’s premium on prime of the hammer value. When promoting, McTear’s normally costs 15 per cent of the sale value.

Though charges are excessive, you’re assured the true factor. If there are provenance issues in a while the auctioneer will give a refund.

As soon as whisky has been bottled it ought to stay unchanged and style just about the identical so long as it’s saved out of direct daylight.

Even when saved apart for 100 years, the flavour stays. The age on the facet of the bottle displays how lengthy it has been saved in a casket and it’s this time that provides the whisky its color and flavour.

Most buyers purchase their whisky bottled, but it surely may also be purchased within the barrel in a bonded warehouse. This permits buyers to keep away from paying responsibility or VAT whether it is later offered again to the producer.

Costs sometimes begin from £1,00zero. You should buy 240 litres of pure alcohol (LPA) – the measure used for casket whisky – of malt for about £750. However there are additionally storage and insurance coverage prices that may add an additional £50 a yr to the ultimate value. About 2 per cent of the contents evaporate yearly when the whisky is within the casket – charmingly generally known as ‘the angels’ share’.

After about eight years you may need sufficient for greater than 200 bottles of whisky – which is used for mixing with others.

There are additionally buying and selling charges to think about. Seller WhiskyInvestDirect costs a fee of 1.75 per cent of the worth – for each shopping for and promoting.

Adrian Ash, of WhiskyInvestDirect, says: ‘Holding a mixture of maturing Scotch whiskies from totally different distilleries has proven a mean annual funding return of eight per cent since 2015.

‘Good Scotch will get higher with age. The longer it stays within the barrel – maturing and gaining depth and flavour – the extra whisky followers pay to get pleasure from it. So getting concerned in shopping for whisky when nonetheless barrelled may be an thrilling various funding.’

Ash means that buyers needs to be prepared to tie up their cash for a minimum of three years – ideally ten – in the event that they need to get pleasure from a wholesome long-term funding return.