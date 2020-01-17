'Shouldn't Have...': Sharad Pawar On Sanjay Raut's Indira Gandhi Remark

Sharad Pawar recalled how he had inadvertently shared stage with Haji Mastan (File)

New Delhi:

Reacting to the controversy triggered by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s comment that iconic Congress chief Indira Gandhi used to satisfy gangster Karim Lala, Nationalist Congress Social gathering chief Sharad Pawar on Friday stated he should not have made the remark. “We all think he should not have made the statement regarding Indira Gandhi. But he has withdrawn that statement. Hence I don’t want to broach the issue (again),” Mr Pawar was quoted by information company PTI as saying.

In an interview to the Lokmat Media group on Wednesday, Mr Raut had stated Indira Gandhi used to satisfy Karim Lala, an underworld don lively through the 1960s and 1970s in Mumbai.

After Congress’s backlash, Mr Raut, a senior Sena chief who had performed a pivotal function within the formation of the Sena-Congress-NCP authorities in Maharashtra, took again his phrases.

“Our associates from Congress needn’t really feel harm. If somebody feels that my assertion has harm the picture of Indira Gandhi ji or harm somebody’s emotions, I take again my assertion,” Mr Raut stated on Thursday.

Karim Lala was concerned in smuggling, narcotics, playing and extortion for over twenty years in Mumbai.

Mr Pawar recalled how he had inadvertently shared the stage with one other gangster of the time, Haji Mastan.

“I had gone to Mohammed Ali Road to campaign for the party in 1972. A rally was held. Next day I read in newspapers that Sharad Pawar and Haji Mastan sat next to each other at the rally. I did not even know who Haji Mastan was…but the news was published,” he was quoted by information company PTI as saying.

Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s son, Aaditya Thackeray, had stated on Thursday that occasion founder Bal Thackeray had immense respect for former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and that Mr Raut’s comment had been taken out of context.

