‘SHOW ME CHICKEN’: Family Feud Canada contestant has brain fart when answering question

What’s Popeye’s favorite meals?

Any fan of the favored cartoon and cartoon character would instinctively know that the reply is spinach.

That actually wasn’t the case for a younger contestant of Household Feud Canada.

In an episode that aired Thursday, Eve (representing the Dubois household of Lorette, Man.) squared off in opposition to Logan (representing the Tomlin household of Waterloo, Ont.) in a sudden dying spherical.

“Real simple. There’s one question. Only one answer. Whoever gets it, you’re playing for $10,000,” host Gerry Dee tells the contestants. “Whoever guesses this wins the game.”

Dee then asks: “Name Popeye’s favourite food.”

With out hesitation, Eve slaps the buzzer first.

“Chicken,” she says as she fortunately dances, mistaking the cartoon character for the fried hen franchise.

Stunned, Dee chuckles and slinks his head in his arms.

“Oh my god,” says considered one of Eve’s members of the family as she seems to be again confused earlier than realizing what her reply was.

“Show me chicken!” Gerry screams. An enormous “X” exhibits up on-screen, signifying Eve’s clearly incorrect reply.

That is when Logan is available in for the save … and the win.

“Spinach, Gerry,” Logan says because the board exhibits the right reply. The Tomlin household wins the sport.

Because the Tomlin household embraces in victory, an embarrassed Eve tells Gerry, “I thought you meant chicken.”

“That’s the best. Chicken,” Dee laughs as he does Eve’s dance.

Eve’s mind fart proved to be a viral second for Household Feud Canada. A video clip of the phase unfold on social media, garnering greater than 1.5 million views, 45,900 likes and 12,400 retweets.

I tuned in to Canada’s new model of Household Feud and should have witnessed some of the iconic sport present moments I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/QsTIjEzoM7 — Mike Morrison 🏳️‍🌈 (@mikesbloggity) January 10, 2020

“I tuned in to Canada’s new version of Family Feud and may have witnessed one of the most iconic game show moments I’ve ever seen,” tweeted podcaster Mike Morrison, whose clip went viral.

Folks commenting on the clip couldn’t assist however snigger at Eve’s humorous misfortune.

“It’s so interesting that today people are proud of being stupid,” one tweeted.

“The real tragedy of this video is that only 54 of 100 people said spinach in the actual survey,” wrote one other.

“That woman deserves some free Popeye’s chicken,” joked one other.