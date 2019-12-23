“Show You’re Indian”: Rahul Gandhi Calls Students To Raj Ghat For Protest

Rahul Gandhi requested folks to return to Delhi’s Raj Ghat to protest in opposition to the citizenship legislation

New Delhi:

The Congress celebration will maintain a protest at Delhi’s Raj Ghat, the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi, at three pm right this moment in opposition to the amended citizenship legislation that fast-tracks the method of granting citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim refugees from three neighbouring nations.

That is the primary time numerous leaders of the celebration led by Sonia Gandhi, together with her son and celebration MP Rahul Gandhi, can be hitting the streets after the Citizenship (Modification) Invoice sailed by means of each homes of parliament over per week in the past.

“Dear students and youth of India, it’s not good enough just to feel Indian. At times like these it’s critical to show that you’re Indian and won’t allow India to be destroyed by hatred. Join me today at 3 pm at Raj Ghat, to protest against the hate and violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah (sic),” Rahul Gandhi tweeted this morning.

Pricey College students & Youth of 🇮🇳, It isn’t adequate simply to really feel 🇮🇳. At instances like these it is important to indicate that you simply’re 🇮🇳 & will not enable 🇮🇳 to be destroyed by hatred. Be a part of me right this moment at three PM at Raj Ghat, to protest in opposition to the hate & violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 23, 2019

Congress leaders have come underneath criticism for not popping out in giant numbers to help those that are within the frontlines of the protests in opposition to the Citizenship (Modification) Act. Barring the celebration’s Normal Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who joined protesters at India Gate final week, few different Congress chief have been seen on the streets.

The harshest criticism over the Congress’s ‘absence’ from the protests got here from election strategist and Janata Dal United chief Prashant Kishor, who hit out on the “largely absent” Congress as intermittent protests in opposition to the citizenship legislation proceed to brush the nation.

“Congress is not on the streets and its top leadership has been largely absent in the citizens’ fight against CAA-NRC. The least the party could do is to make all Congress CMs join other CMs who have said that they will not allow NRC in their states (sic),” Mr Kishor tweeted on Friday, referring to the amended legislation and the Nationwide Register of Residents.

“Or else these statements mean nothing,” he added, pointing to an announcement by Congress president Sonia Gandhi final week in opposition to the federal government over the crackdown on protests.

The Citizenship (Modification) Act for the primary time makes faith the take a look at of citizenship in India. The federal government says it should assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated nations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India earlier than 2015 due to non secular persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular ideas of the structure.