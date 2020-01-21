News

Showalter’s double-double lifts Mancos over Ouray in 60-36 victory

January 22, 2020
1 Min Read

The Mancos Bluejays simply defeated Ouray by a rating of 60-36 on Saturday.

Mancos was paced in scoring by Caden Showalter who accounted for 13 factors whereas additionally recording 18 rebounds and 4 assists. Christian Cova had a productive evening, recording 12 factors, three rebounds and one help.

Ouray was lead in scoring by Jackson Leo who put up 19 factors whereas additionally shelling out one assists. Channing Inexperienced helped the hassle by contributing 9 factors, eight rebounds, and two assists.

Subsequent up for every staff, Ouray will play host to Nucla, whereas Mancos will journey to play Ignacio.

Extra Colorado Excessive College Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Submit at present

This story was created with expertise offered by Knowledge Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is offered.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment