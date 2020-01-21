Showalter’s double-double lifts Mancos over Ouray in 60-36 victory

The Mancos Bluejays simply defeated Ouray by a rating of 60-36 on Saturday.

Mancos was paced in scoring by Caden Showalter who accounted for 13 factors whereas additionally recording 18 rebounds and 4 assists. Christian Cova had a productive evening, recording 12 factors, three rebounds and one help.

Ouray was lead in scoring by Jackson Leo who put up 19 factors whereas additionally shelling out one assists. Channing Inexperienced helped the hassle by contributing 9 factors, eight rebounds, and two assists.

Subsequent up for every staff, Ouray will play host to Nucla, whereas Mancos will journey to play Ignacio.

More Colorado High School Basketball

This story was created with expertise offered by Knowledge Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is offered.