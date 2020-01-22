Showalter’s double-double lifts Mancos over Ouray in 60-36 win

The Mancos Bluejays simply defeated Ouray by a rating of 60-36 on Saturday.

Mancos was paced in scoring by Caden Showalter who put up 13 factors whereas additionally accumulating 18 rebounds and 4 assists. Christian Cova had a very good night time, recording 12 factors, three rebounds and one help.

Ouray was lead in scoring by Jackson Leo who accounted for 19 factors whereas additionally racking up one assists. Channing Inexperienced had a good night time, recording 9 factors, eight rebounds and two assists.

Looking forward to their subsequent video games, Ouray will play host to Nucla, whereas Mancos will journey to play Ignacio.

This story was created with know-how offered by Information Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is out there.