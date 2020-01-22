News

Showalter’s double-double lifts Mancos over Ouray in 60-36 win

January 23, 2020
1 Min Read

The Mancos Bluejays simply defeated Ouray by a rating of 60-36 on Saturday.

Mancos was paced in scoring by Caden Showalter who put up 13 factors whereas additionally accumulating 18 rebounds and 4 assists. Christian Cova had a very good night time, recording 12 factors, three rebounds and one help.

Ouray was lead in scoring by Jackson Leo who accounted for 19 factors whereas additionally racking up one assists. Channing Inexperienced had a good night time, recording 9 factors, eight rebounds and two assists.

Looking forward to their subsequent video games, Ouray will play host to Nucla, whereas Mancos will journey to play Ignacio.

Extra Colorado Excessive College Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Submit right now

This story was created with know-how offered by Information Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is out there.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment