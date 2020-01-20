Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest flick promises to be fun and will break stereotypes!

Trailer assessment: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan



Director: Hitesh Kewalya



Forged: Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chaddha, Jitu Okay, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy, and Neeraj Singh



Trailer score: four.5/5

This peppy trailer is yet one more feather in Ayushmann Khurrana’s cap. It seems to be promising and drags you proper into the narrative. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan exhibits nice promise in being an satisfying rom-com. Primarily not any typical rom-com however between a similar intercourse couple. The 2 lovers are performed by Ayushmann and Jitendra Kumar. They undergo varied obstacles, trials and tribulations to make their households settle for them.

Within the trailer, it’s seen that Ayushmann is taking part in a homosexual man. It begins on such a catchy observe that it grabs the eye of the viewer. He’s requested when he determined that he wished to be homosexual? To which he very neatly asks again, when did you resolve that you just didn’t wish to be homosexual?

Ayushmann’s character Kartik is in love along with his neighbour performed by Jitendra. They’re each joyful of their bubble of affection till there comes a time that they should inform their dad and mom. Ayushmann tells Jitendra to inform his father since he’s educated and can perceive however to their dangerous destiny the educated itself miss out on the broader image. Jitendra’s dad and mom are performed by the exception duo of Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta. Gajraj is a filter out homophobic and even states that his son has a illness. They even strive getting their son married to a different lady. Neena’s character is the standard mom who needs to assist her son with each resolution she makes but it surely’s astonishing to see her open mindedness on this state of affairs. She even says that she has a mom’s coronary heart so she understands.

The movie is directed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, and is a sequel to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, that launched in 2017. The unique starred Ayushmann with Bhumi Pednekar, with the previous having to cope with the issue of erectile dysfunction. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is ready for a launch on February 21, with the right casting similar to Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy, and Neeraj Singh. This appears to be hit out of the stadium by Ayushmann but once more with its properly written dialogues, sturdy humorousness and the muse of a robust message.