Rising star of Indian cricket Shubman Gill was embroiled in an argument when he acquired his dismissal overturned after arguing with the on-field umpire throughout Punjab’s Ranji Trophy encounter towards Delhi on Friday, resulting in stoppage of play for round 10 minutes. The present white-ball captain of the India A staff refused to depart the crease after he was adjudged caught-behind by sluggish medium bowler Subodh Bhati. An argument with the umpire adopted and the batsman was reinstated after a dialogue between the on-field officers.

Gill was batting on 10 then. Gill did not final lengthy as he edged one off Simarjeet Singh to Anuj Rawat for 23 off 41 balls with the staff’s rating on 60.

“The straight umpire (Mohammed Rafi) had adjudged Shubman caught behind and the batsman then walked up to the umpire and was seen having an argument asking him to reverse his decision. The straight umpire then consulted the square-leg umpire (Paschim Pathak) and reversed his decision,” Delhi staff supervisor Vivek Khurana advised PTI.

Requested if there was any plan for a walk-out by the visiting aspect, Khurana completely denied any such transfer.

“Our skipper (Nitish) Rana just asked the umpires as to why they overturned the initial decision. We never walked out. The match referee (Ranganathan) came in and play resumed as usual,” Khurana added.

DDCA basic secretary Vinod Tihara stated, “The match was halted for seven to eight minutes. There was nothing untoward. Our boys felt that Gill was out and that’s why they asked the umpires why the decision was reversed.”



