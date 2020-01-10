Shut Due To Cracks, Bengal’s Longest Flyover Reopens After 26 Hours

Cracks had been detected on the 2 pillars of the Sampriti flyover

Kolkata:

Describing the cracks developed on West Bengal’s longest flyover Sampriti, connecting Jinjira Bazar at Maheshtala to Batanagar within the southern suburbs of the town, as “not threatening”, authorities on Thursday opened it to visitors, 26 hours after it was shut.

A report submitted by the Kolkata Metropolitan Growth Authority (KMDA) discovered the cracks, developed on pillars 121 and 122, had been as a result of dry climate situations of winter and there was nothing to be fearful about, a senior official stated.

“These cracks were formed mainly because of the weather conditions. There are several such cracks on other parts of the flyover, but none of them are threatening. These cracks are formed after the concrete structure contracted mainly because of the weather,” the official stated.

“We are looking into it and requisite work will be done,” he added.

On Wednesday, cracks had been detected on the 2 pillars of the 7 km-long Sampriti (Concord) flyover throughout an everyday inspection following which vehicular motion on it was briefly stopped.

The bridge, which was devoted to the folks by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was inaugurated in January 2019.