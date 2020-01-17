Shut Up, Dude: The Week's Best And Worst Comments

Past his insane drumming, this implies we could have misplaced the one songwriter ever to undertake the courageous feat of inserting Randian objectivism into the rock ethos in order that it could attain extra hearts and minds than Rand herself was capable of. In a world the place rock music all too usually is assumed to be the first cultural sock of the left, he broke that mildew, and sadly I don't see some other songwriters on the market reminding us that the person is essentially the most highly effective minority, and collectivism works to the detriment of the person. With out him, I concern we’re condemned to countless echoes of “solidarity” in opposition to “oppression”. Rand got here and went as subsequent generations forgot her classes. Tragically Peart, regardless of his beautiful efforts, could stand (intellectually if not musically) to be rebuked by historical past as nicely. “Live for yourself, there’s no one else” – Peart’s phrases from “Anthem” I’ll achieve this in his honor. RIP.