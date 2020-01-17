Shut Up, Dude: The Week's Best And Worst Comments

A lot encouraging suggestions about our company realignment. You like to see it! We have now a whole lot of thrilling plans for 2020 and past, however the fast future could convey some ache to the UX as we switch to a brand new server, rebuild our CMS, and alter to suppliers, all whereas shifting out of the workplace and organising a brand new firm. Someplace in there we’ll construct a sustainable media enterprise – that's additionally on the guidelines. Sadly we’ll should make time to look at the Grammys, too. Thanks upfront for bearing with us! And thanks for being the one feedback part we acknowledge.
THIS WEEK'S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
THIS WEEK'S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|# 5
|
|Trevor Adams
|Rating: – 17 | Jan 13 th
|
Pearl Jam was my FAVORITE band throughout my junior and senior years of highschool. This was 1991 – 1993. I used to be 17 – 18. Using the grunge wave. Then round 1994 I grew up and grew some style and heard extra rock & roll and realized that Pearl Jam are horrible. And it’s STILL surprising to me that each one their different followers didn't come to the identical conclusion concurrently me. That is dumb and I notice that, however I sill really feel the identical method each time I hear something about them. Folks STILL hearken to this band?!?!
|Posted in: Pearl Jam Announce New Album Gigatons
|# four
|coxonsglasses
|Rating: – 20 | Jan 10 th
|
Past his insane drumming, this implies we could have misplaced the one songwriter ever to undertake the courageous feat of inserting Randian objectivism into the rock ethos in order that it could attain extra hearts and minds than Rand herself was capable of. In a world the place rock music all too usually is assumed to be the first cultural sock of the left, he broke that mildew, and sadly I don't see some other songwriters on the market reminding us that the person is essentially the most highly effective minority, and collectivism works to the detriment of the person. With out him, I concern we’re condemned to countless echoes of “solidarity” in opposition to “oppression”. Rand got here and went as subsequent generations forgot her classes. Tragically Peart, regardless of his beautiful efforts, could stand (intellectually if not musically) to be rebuked by historical past as nicely.
“Live for yourself, there’s no one else” – Peart’s phrases from “Anthem”
I’ll achieve this in his honor. RIP.
|Posted in: Neil Peart Lifeless At 67
|# 1
|Manc_Surfer
|Rating: – 34 | Jan 11 th
|
Let's be clear right here: the singer Morgan Simpson is Black, and he describes Ed Sheeran as a “ginger prick”. So to me it appears to be like like racially abusive language directed in direction of a racial identification that's part of the indigenous British / Irish ethnic / racial White identification. On the very least, Morgan must be questioned by the police over his obvious racist conduct in direction of Ed Sheeran.
|Posted in: Hear Black Midi's Ed Sheeran Diss Observe “ded sheeran (ed sheeran ship) half 1 ″
THIS WEEK'S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF'S CHOICE
