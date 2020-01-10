Shut Up, Dude: The Week's Best And Worst Comments

All this equipment making trendy music
Can nonetheless be open-hearted
Not so coldly charted
It's actually only a query of your honesty.
R.I.P. to one of many GOATs.
Neil Peart September 12, 1952 – January 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/NivX2RhiB8
– Rush (@rushtheband) January 10, 2020
|cokeparty
Right here’s the straightforward reply to the Iran factor. If the man was really planning an assault on an American embassy, fuck him. I've been busy working at the moment so I don't but know if that could be a substantial declare or not. Actually doesn’t must be this large debate. Not every little thing has to fall on two opposing sides.
|Posted in: Franz Ferdinand React To Their Surprising Hashtag
|Tidalfight
Ahh sure, the what’s-become-annual custom of the punk band who wants to elucidate their resolution to play Coachella.
I don't dispute the truth that most venues throughout the nation are getting monopolized by the identical companies, making it tough to navigate them as an impartial band with punk ethos. Nonetheless, I did see they received known as out on Twitter by one of many runners of Market Resort and Trans-Pecos in NYC for stating that in giant cities it's unattainable to search out indepedent / DIY venues that meet their cap dimension wants when in really it actually isn't, they usually gave an instance of a band who did simply that and bought out 4 consecutive nights.
MP’s intentions are in the proper spot, however their justification isn’t full-proof.
|Posted in: Model Pussy: “Why We're Playing Coachella”
THIS WEEK'S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF'S CHOICE
|Jorge Suzarte
I used to be so completely happy to see this column was again, till I learn Tiny Mixtapes is occurring hiatus. That web site was probably the most superb fountains of experimental music, and its music opinions and essays are so particular in its personal manner. They work on ideas so highly effective about music based mostly on our society, these days communication and the way in which we understand our our bodies.
Now I'm afraid of dropping Stereogum sometime. Ive been studying your essays, opinions and information for years. I simply want you, guys, hold doing the superb job you've been doing for years, as a result of a few of us take into account this digital house vital in our lives. We thanks now, and can thanks endlessly.
|Posted in: Album Of The Week: Georgia In search of Thrills
