Shweta Tiwari: ‘My responsibility towards fans is to not bore them’

Actor Shweta Tiwari is conscious that many TV viewers nonetheless love her as Prerna — the character she performed within the common every day cleaning soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She says her duty in direction of her followers is to offer them with totally different content material each time.

Again in 2001 when she bagged the lead position of Prerna within the Ekta Kapoor present, she grew to become a family identify. She went on to do extra TV exhibits — some fiction and a few non-fiction together with Bigg Boss.

“I feel if they (viewers) love your character, then they are not your fans. They are fans of the character. Everybody calls me Prerna till now because they love Prerna, but fans of Shweta loved me as Sweety (in Parvarrish), Guneet Sikka (Mere Dad Ki Dulhan) and Bigg Boss,” Shweta instructed IANS.

“As an actor, my responsibility is to give my audience a platter of different things. Just because they love me as Prerna does not mean I will stay Prerna forever. No, they (fans) will get bored,” she added. She agrees that one part of the viewers could be very blissful if she doesn’t experiment.

“Because they liked me as Prerna, they want me to stay as Prerna. But there is another section too that wants to watch me doing different things. They want to see Shweta Tiwari playing different characters. That’s why I never repeat what I do,” mentioned the previous contestant of dance-based present Nach Baliye.

“My responsibility towards my fans, audiences is to give them different types of entertainment, performances and stories so yes, I feel responsible not to bore them,” she added.

She is presently seen as a 40-year-old single lady, Guneet Sikka, within the present Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Because the title suggests, it’s no atypical love story.

“Generally the storytelling of a romantic show is like a guy is looking at a girl, wind is blowing, song is playing…this is probably the only way they know how to portray a love story. In our show, they show a different angle of a love story. Everyone cannot have the same love story, especially if you are a 40-year-old,” she mentioned.

Sadly, it looks like the main target of a lot of the Hindi TV exhibits is on the youthful lot. Because of which, actors in 40s or extra are decreased to simply being the lead character’s uncle or aunt.

“We are way older to play uncles and aunties. Actors aged 16 or 14 play lead roles and anybody who is 25 plus, becomes a mother or aunty or father,” she mentioned and is glad that “Mere Dad Ki Dulhan” is ready to deliver a change in storytelling on Hindi tv.

