Sia Adopted A Child And Has A No-Strings Sex Agreement With Diplo! We’re Not Sure Which Is More Exciting!?

Seems, Sia is a mother — however she’d moderately inform you about her no-strings intercourse settlement with Diplo!

In an interview with GQ revealed on Monday, the Chandelier singer nonchalantly revealed that she not too long ago adopted a son.

The quote truly got here in a profile on Diplo, who was apparently requested by Sia to take their relationship from work buddies to f**okay buddies attributable to her present single mom-ness, and his everlasting hotness.

Associated: Sia Went Undercover To Purchase Individuals’s Groceries For Thanksgiving!

She instructed the publication over the telephone:

“A lot of our relationship is simply being spent making an attempt to not have intercourse in order that we wouldn’t smash our enterprise relationship, as a result of he’s super-duper scorching… This yr I wrote him a textual content, and I mentioned, ‘Hey, listen, you’re like considered one of 5 those that I’m sexually drawn to, and now that I’ve determined to be single for the remainder of my life and I simply adopted a son, I don’t have time for a relationship…. For those who’re thinking about some no-strings intercourse, then hit me up’.”

Wow, success on all fronts! Get it!

The Grammy nominee went on to name the 41-year-old DJ “the sweetest thing in the world,” but “one of the most insecure boys I’ve ever met.” She defined:

“He doesn’t think that he’s good enough at anything. He has crazy low self-esteem. It’s so interesting, because he’s one of the most talented and attractive people in the world. But he doesn’t know it.”

Whereas Sia shared many fantastic phrases about her collaborator, she remained tight-lipped regarding the obvious human baby she adopted. However the 44-year-old has been publicly vocal about her want to undertake up to now.

Photograph: Diplo Posted A Pic Of His Arduous Peen On Insta

After watching the HBO docu-series Foster in Might of final yr, Sia straight up tweeted a proposal to undertake one of many teenagers featured within the present, writing in a since-deleted put up:

“Hey dasani from “FOSTER” on @HBO! I’d prefer to undertake you we’re simply looking for you and get my home verify completed and so forth. however I would like you to know you’ll have a house with me.”

It’s unclear if Dasani was the son Sia ended up adopting, or if artist ever made contact with the then-16-year-old within the first place.

Both approach, we’re wishing the songbird a lifetime of happiness together with her new son — and loads of nice intercourse with Diplo alongside the way in which!