Siannise Fudge’s horrified face over Rebecca Gormley’s entrance becomes the best Love Island meme

Love Island 2020 has seen its first exit, first dumping and now its first (and finest) meme.

After the horny Soiled Dancers problem noticed the women of the villa try to get the boys’ hearts racing, a sudden curveball was thrown in on the finish of the episode – seeing new lady Rebecca have her choose of the boys.

The sweetness queen from Newcastle was not in need of confidence as she strutted her method into the villa in a Greek Goddess ensemble.

Her entrance definitely got here as a shock, with Mike, Callum and Connor all left shocked as Rebecca strutted in and shook her stuff.

The women watched from the balcony in a mix of shock, shock and anger as they tried to welcome the brand new arrival with some half-hearted clapping.

Nevertheless, Siânnise appears to have taken the limelight by turning into an web sensation, viewers have leapt on the picture labelling it her “death stare”.

The tactical zoom from the digicam displaying the 25-year previous slowly clapping and staring into center distance, as if she was possessed, has sparked a spectacular response from viewers.

@nonwyn_ ???????? Siânnise could not disguise her emotions concerning the new Love Island contestant” https://t.co/dRDujwiB7i — siani (@siani_85) January 21, 2020

Nicely, there’s the 2020 #LoveIsland go-to response pic sorted pic.twitter.com/uZVLKor0wP — Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) January 20, 2020

Siannise appears relaxed sufficient concerning the new lady #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/JhlytinHup — Rick Edwards (@rickedwards1) January 20, 2020

Love Island was hotly anticipated and extremely marketed, nevertheless it has come below hearth for its awkward and stagnant tales. The present has seen a dip in viewing figures following its stand-out season in the summertime of 2019.

Following the three.7 million viewers peak final yr, the primary Winter version noticed solely 2.39 million viewers tune in.

With new lady Rebecca now taking Callum and Connor on dates within the Hideaway, count on to see extra demise stares from all the women afterward tonight.

