Sickening pictures show maggot-infested flat left by evicted tenant

By Amie Gordon For Mailonline

Printed: 06:50 EST, 21 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:56 EST, 21 January 2020

A landlord has been left with a invoice totalling hundreds of kilos and unable to recoup a penny after her tenant intentionally left her property in squalor.

Images obtained by MailOnline reveal the filth left behind by a tenant on the house in Barking, Essex – with maggots engulfing the fridge and freezer, which the tenant left unplugged deliberately.

The home-owner was solely capable of evict the tenant after a seven-month battle – earlier than studying he was a Romanian nationwide with no UK property.

She has now hit out on the lettings company’s for failing to hold out correct referencing checks and permitting the ‘repeat offender’ who had been evicted from different properties, to slide via the web.

Mounds of unopened debt letters have been left piling up on the kitchen counters

LegalforLandlords has launched sickening photos of the filthy house to spotlight the plight of landlords coping with drawback tenants.

Maggots may be seen engulfing the fridge and freezer, which the tenant left unplugged deliberately, whereas mounds of unopened debt letters pile up on kitchen counters.

It took seven months for the tenant to be evicted from the two-bedroom house in Barking, Essex, regardless of the appalling state of the property.

Hire arrears totaled £6,250, however as a result of the tenant was an EU nationwide with no UK property, the owner recouped nothing in any respect and has been left with a invoice totalling hundreds of kilos for cleansing, repairs and waste elimination.

The owner, who doesn’t want to be named, later found the tenant was a ‘repeat offender’, who left a path of destruction in his wake.

Whereas a letting company handled tenant referencing checks on behalf of the owner, she has questioned their thoroughness provided that earlier points weren’t flagged.

LegalforLandlords represented the owner in gaining possession of her property.

Sim Sekhon, Managing Director of LegalforLandlords, mentioned: ‘We have dealt with many instances the place tenants have left properties in a state of squalor, however that is positively one of many worst we have seen.

‘A lot of it was deliberate, with the intention of inflicting as a lot harm as potential, which made for a really irritating look ahead to the owner till the tenant might be evicted legally.

‘It is a case that basically sheds mild on the size of the issues brought on by rogue tenants – we recurrently hear about rogue landlords and the necessity to shield tenants, however these incidents aren’t uncommon and extra needs to be accomplished to guarantee that landlords’ rights are given equal consideration.

‘Like many landlords pressured to take care of one thing like this, I anticipate the proprietor of this house will go on to promote the property as a substitute of constant to hire – it may be a really traumatic ordeal, notably with such lengthy delays, on a regular basis figuring out the harm is worsening, the restore invoice edging upwards.

‘It is extraordinarily unfair that the owner has been saddled with a hefty invoice on prime of the arrears, however I am happy we’ve got been capable of assist her to regain management of her property.’