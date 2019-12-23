Siddaramaiah Demands “Judicial Probe” Into Mangaluru Violence

Siddaramaiah additionally visited Bunder space the place the protest happened on December 19.

Rejecting CID inquiry into the December 19 police firing that claimed two lives throughout anti-CAA protests, former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday demanded a judicial probe by a sitting excessive court docket decide into it.

“Firing is done by police. CID inquiry will be done by police. Then how it is possible to know the truth? I demand a judicial probe in this case,” he instructed reporters when requested in regards to the authorities’s choice to order a CID inquiry.

Earlier within the day, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa mentioned the state authorities has determined to conduct each a CID and magisterial inquiries into the violent protests in Mangaluru in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act.

Siddaramaiah, who was denied entry into Mangaluru final week by the police in view of curfew in place following the violence, visited the residences of the deceased at Khandak and Kudroli and in addition handed over compensation cheques to their households on Monday.

The curfew was lifted on Monday morning.

The senior Congress chief additionally visited Bunder space the place the protest happened on December 19.

Siddaramaiah was accompanied by Congress leaders M B Patil, Zameer Ahmed, Ramanath Rai, Abhayachandra Jain, Mohiuddin Bava, Ivan DSouza MLC and former mayor Kavitha Sanil.