Siddhant Chaturvedi’s sarcastic reply to Ananya Panday’s idea of Nepotism

Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi

In an interview with movie critic Rajeev Masand, the Scholar Of The Yr 2 actress Ananya Panday shared her views on nepotism following which she was closely trolled by netizens. In the meantime, Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi’s taking a jibe at Ananya will go away you in splits.

Ananya Panday daughter of actor Chunky Panday was one among the newcomer’s roundtable hosted by movie critic Rajeev Masand the place she stated, “I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle.”

Ananya additionally went on explaining how her father and actor Chunky Panday didn’t congratulate her earlier than her debut movie ‘Scholar Of The Yr 2’ launched. She additionally stated that she would not take something too critically as a result of she has seen her dad undergo so many issues. She overcompensates typically as a result of she is scared that individuals might say she is taking issues too calmly. She is simply comfortable to have this opportunity.

PR Handout

MC Sher throws sarcasm at Ananya

To this, the Gully Boy actor who is understood finest for his character as MC Sher was seen throwing sarcasm on the actress he stated, “The difference is ‘jahaan humare Sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (their struggle begins where our dreams get fulfilled).”

Siddhant Chaturvedi made his Bollywood debut with Gully Boy reverse Ranveer Singh. He was immensely appreciated for his performing and efficiency as MC Sher within the movie. In reality, many really feel that the actor even overshadowed Ranveer Singh at occasions within the movie.

Alternatively, Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with ‘Scholar of The Yr 2’ that was majorly trolled by the viewers, the actress was final seen in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.