Siddharth and Arhaan Get into A Fight, Arhaan Covers up for Rashmi

The newest episode of Massive Boss showcases the struggle of Siddharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai. Arhaan Khan helps Rashmi and warns Siddharth for cursing. Rashmi Desai has been good buddies with Siddharth earlier.

However within the Bigg Boss home, issues appear to alter. Arhaan and Rashmi share a particular bond even after breaking apart. Arhaan at all times takes Rashmi’s stand and speaks up for her towards different members in the home.

This time a severe battle befell between Rashmi and Siddharth. Siddharth makes use of impolite phrases to shun her off and so does Rashmi say in return.

Siddharth tags Rashmi as ‘aisi ladki’ that straight factors out at her character. This disheartens Rashmi and she will’t take the remark and asks him to make clear the that means of his assertion.

Later Vikas and Siddharth talk about the struggle and imply feedback during which Siddharth doesn’t clearly discuss in-depth about his assertion on Rashmi. However his gestures point out his views behind his assertion.

This upsets Rashmi and the matter is dragged to the Weekend Ka Vaar episode the place she complains in regards to the ugly struggle to Salman Khan. Salman scolds Siddharth for digging previous occasions within the present.

Arhaan and Rashmi are purple with anger and struggle with Siddharth. Asim joins them and fights with Siddharth the place they each push one another. Later Asim makes enjoyable of Siddharth and meditates like him.

Arhaan threatens him and says ‘ulti ginti shuru karde’ to which Siddharth later asks ‘number bol’. The struggle reaches one other degree and doesn’t settle within the newest episode.

The struggle will proceed within the coming episode as effectively the place it shall be delivered to phrases.