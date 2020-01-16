Sienna Blake leaves Hollyoaks – has she gone for good?

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) staged a daring escape from Hollyoaks with twins Sophie and Sebastian in tow, leaving raging child daddy Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and heartbroken real love Brody Hudson behind – is that this the final we’ve seen of the fan favorite?

Thursday 16th January’s E4 exhibiting of Hollyoaks noticed the climax of the chaotic cat-and-mouse sport between former lovers Cunning and Sienna for the welfare of their youngsters, following Warren’s return and revelation Sebastian has leukaemia and desperately wants a bone marrow transplant.

Warren had kidnapped Brody as a bargaining chip to drive Sienna into serving to him, promising to launch the buff barman as soon as she’d given the life-saving donation. However information Sienna was not a viable match as a result of earlier chemotherapy for most cancers meant her ex may transfer on with the toddlers once more, so with Maxine Kinsella’s assist she snatched them from the hospital and ready to go on the run.

Whereas Warren tried to trace down Sienna, Brody was discovered and launched by friends Damon Kinsella and Liberty Savage. Calling Sienna and arranging to fulfill along with her and flee the village, Brody realised he couldn’t get to her in time urged her to place the twins first and go with out him.

Devastated however realizing she needed to get away from wild Warren, Ms Blake roared out of city within the nick of time, lastly reunited along with her treasured youngsters – however at a horrible value…

“Sienna has hoped desperately for so long to see her children again, so she cannot risk losing them now,” shares Passey. “So she has no choice but to get away from Warren and the village to keep them safe. Will she ever feel safe to come home…?”

It definitely seems there’s no going again for Sienna and viewers will likely be questioning when, or if, she’s coming again, however HEARALPUBLICIST understands from a supply this can be a momentary exit. In reality, a fast look at actress Passey’s social media reveals she’s having fun with a well-deserved vacation in Australia and New Zealand with boyfriend Kyle Pryor, former Hollyoaks colleague who performed villainous Laurie Shelby.

Lomas is again as a daily for the primary time since 2017 and his alter ego is unlikely to be rolling out the pink carpet for Sienna’s eventual return. What’s going to the subsequent chapter of the pair’s unstable relationship be when she comes house? And what of sickly Sebastian’s well being?

.