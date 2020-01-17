News TV SHOWS

Sienna Calls Tessa Blanchard ‘A Liar’ & ‘Undeniable Scumbag’ After Apology

January 18, 2020
2 Min Read

Tessa Blanchard gained the Impression World Title at Arduous Instances. Booker T stated this was the worst concept in professional wrestling historical past for a purpose. A day previous to her large title win a ton of tales got here out about her backstage habits.

Blanchard addressed the story that Sienna informed about spitting in La Rosa Negra’s face and calling her the N-Phrase. Rosa later confirmed this occurred whereas in Japan in 2017. Tessa Blanchard flat-out denied it ever occurred.

Sienna responded to Blanchard’s tweet. Blanchard may be capable to get one over on the followers, however Sienna says there have been witnesses to what Blanchard stated.

You possibly can attempt to babyface the followers, however the majority of our friends know Rosa’s story is true and that’s what issues.

I actually hope that sooner or later the opposite two witnesses of this incident come ahead and additional expose you as not solely a racist, however a liar and an plain scumbag.

Tessa Blanchard didn’t do herself many favors by addressing this example as she did. It definitely didn’t appear to alter Sienna’s thoughts that the Impression Wrestling World Champion is an “undeniable scumbag.”

— Allysin Kay (@Sienna) January 17, 2020



Growth goes the dynamite!

