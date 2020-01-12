Sienna Sheds More Light On Tessa Blanchard Bullying Coworkers For Years

Tessa Blanchard sparked an enormous controversy when a tweet about supporting different ladies backfired on her. Loads of feminine wrestlers have now come ahead with tales of Tessa Blanchard’s bullying.

Sienna was the one who actually sparked this whole controversy for Blanchard. She revealed that Tessa spit in La Black Rose’s face and known as her the N-Phrase. This story was later confirmed by Black Rose.

A day after she uncovered Blanchard, Sienna defined why she did so. She mentioned Blanchard has been doing this type of factor for years and now could be the time to let it come to mild. Sienna went on to clarify that she doesn’t need Blanchard to finish up as the following Moolah.

It’s by no means the “right time” to come back ahead. It should at all times be troublesome. There are at all times causes to not. However there isn’t any statute of limitations on somebody’s ache. So many individuals bury their secrets and techniques for years out of concern; some ceaselessly. I encourage you to not keep silent ceaselessly. Individuals have tried to deal w/ Tessa behind the scenes for years & she hasn’t modified. Denying issues even occurred exhibits you haven’t grown. So it was time for that ass to get uncovered. I assure you she’s going to deal with everybody w/ respect now, bc individuals are watching that a lot nearer. She is going to go down in historical past regardless, nevertheless it’s as much as her whether or not she needs it to be for her expertise, or if she needs to be the following Moolah.

Horrible tales in regards to the Fabulous Moolah later tarnished her legacy and brought about WWE to nix giving her a memorial battle royal at WrestleMania. The ebook continues to be open on Tessa Blanchard, so she has time to show issues round. We’ll simply need to see if she is ready to make issues proper.

