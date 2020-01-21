The Sierra Grande Panthers simply dealt with Aguilar by a rating of 69-10 on Saturday.

Aguilar was paced in scoring by Alyssa Torres who scored 4 factors whereas amassing 5 rebounds. Denajah Garcia had a stable evening, scoring 4 factors.

Sierra Grande will keep dwelling and play Manzanola, whereas Aguilar will journey to play Hanover.

Sierra Grande has not reported any staff or participant statistics from this contest.



Extra Colorado Excessive Faculty Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Put up right this moment



This story was created with know-how supplied by Information Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is obtainable.