Sightless Pit – “Kingscorpse”

Sightless Pit is a brand new group made up of three shining lights of abrasive experimental music: the Physique's Lee Buford, Full Of Hell's Dylan Walker, and Lingua Ignota's Kristin Hayter, whose nice 2019 album, CALIGULA , was admittedly slept on round these elements (although not by you commenters).

Subsequent month, the three of them are releasing their debut album collectively, Grave Of A Canine , which was recorded in several classes over the course of two years with every member including on to what the opposite members did beforehand. “Kingscorpse,” the album's lead single, appears like a synthesis of all of their types, a darkish and oppressively layered monitor crammed with guttural screaming and propulsive bursts. Hearken to it under.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Kingscorpse”

02 “Immersion Dispersal”

03 “The Ocean Of Mercy”

04 “Violent Rain”

05 “Drunk On Marrow”

06 “Miles Of Chain”

07 “Whom The Devil Long Sought To Strangle”

08 “Love Is Dead, All Love Is Dead”

Grave Of A Canine is out 2 / 21 through Thrill Jockey. Pre-order it right here.