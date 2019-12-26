Signing Ceremony Over Trade Deal With China Soon, Says Donald Trump

China has not but confirmed particular parts of the deal that have been launched by US officers.

US President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday he and Chinese language President Xi Jinping may have a signing ceremony to signal the primary section of the US-China commerce deal agreed to this month.

“We will be having a signing ceremony, yes,” Trump instructed reporters. “We will ultimately, yes, when we get together. And we’ll be having a quicker signing because we want to get it done. The deal is done, it’s just being translated right now.”

United States Commerce Consultant Robert Lighthizer stated on December 13 that representatives from each international locations would signal the Part 1 commerce deal settlement within the first week of January.

Talking in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese language International Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang stated each international locations have been in shut contact.

“Both sides’ economic and trade teams are in close communication about detailed arrangements for the deal’s signing and other follow-up work,” Geng instructed a every day information briefing.

He didn’t elaborate.

Beijing has not but confirmed particular parts of the deal that have been launched by US officers. A spokesman for China’s Commerce Ministry stated final week the main points could be made public after the official signing.

