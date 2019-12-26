Signing Ceremony Over Trade Deal With China Soon, Says Donald Trump

China has not but confirmed particular parts of the deal that have been launched by US officers.

US President Donald Trump mentioned on Tuesday he and Chinese language President Xi Jinping can have a signing ceremony to signal the primary part of the US-China commerce deal agreed to this month.

“We will be having a signing ceremony, yes,” Trump informed reporters. “We will ultimately, yes, when we get together. And we’ll be having a quicker signing because we want to get it done. The deal is done, it’s just being translated right now.”

United States Commerce Consultant Robert Lighthizer mentioned on December 13 that representatives from each nations would signal the Section 1 commerce deal settlement within the first week of January.

Talking in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese language International Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang mentioned each nations have been in shut contact.

“Both sides’ economic and trade teams are in close communication about detailed arrangements for the deal’s signing and other follow-up work,” Geng informed a each day information briefing.

He didn’t elaborate.

Beijing has not but confirmed particular parts of the deal that have been launched by US officers. A spokesman for China’s Commerce Ministry mentioned final week the main points could be made public after the official signing.

