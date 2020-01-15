Sikh Farmers From Punjab Come To Cheer Shaheen Bagh Women, Cook Langar

A gaggle of Sikh males from Punjab, a part of a farmers’ union, began a langar at Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi:

1000’s of ladies holding protests in Shaheen Bagh towards the citizenship legislation, had some surprising firm at this time: A gaggle of Sikh males, a part of a farmers’ union, who got here all the best way from Punjab. Turning up on the highway, they discovered themselves a nook underneath a pedestrian overbridge and began unpacking — cooking fuel and range, big utensils paying homage to festive catering, and sacks of provisions. Inside an hour, a langar — the standard group kitchen of Sikhs — was up and working.

“We have come here to show solidarity against the citizenship bill,” one in every of them stated, underscoring that they had been towards the “divisive politics” of the federal government.

“Modi wants to rule by making people fight with each other. He is not giving jobs to farmers, instead he is making the Muslims and Sikhs fight,” he added to grins and cheers from the locals.

The Shaheen Bagh protest, on now for greater than a month, has made it to headlines as a result of its distinctive nature. It’s ladies who’re drivers of this protest, becoming a member of in regardless of caste and faith, taking turns to take a seat in on the locality. Whereas some come within the mornings, others sit by way of the lengthy nights braving the bitter winter chill.

It has offered inspiration to girl in different corners of the nation, and related protests have began in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Over the previous couple of days, protests have mushroomed in Patna, Lucknow and Prayagraj, the place ladies declare that they’d proceed until the federal government withdrew the Citizenship Modification Act and the Nationwide Register of Residents.

The guests who got here to cheer the ladies on, stated they had been from two districts of Punjab and the ladies of their household have accompanied them.

As the lads began on the cooking, the ladies discovered area beside the 1000’s on a sit-down protest on the opposite nook. Meals in a langar is straightforward vegetarian fare – roti, daal, greens and a dessert, normally kheer.

Taking turns to stir the kheer together with the native males, a few of them Muslims, one of many guests stated over the approaching days, they had been anticipating extra folks from Punjab to return and be a part of.

Requested how lengthy they are going to be in Delhi, they responded with an eloquent shrug, indicating indefinitely.