‘Silence of the Lambs’ sequel in development as a TV series

A Silence of the Lambs TV collection that may act as a sequel to the 1991 film starring Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster is in improvement at CBS.

Entitled Clarice, the brand new collection will happen in 1993, a 12 months after the occasions of The Silence of the Lambs.

In accordance with Deadline, the collection is “a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI agent Clarice Starling, as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high stakes political world of Washington, D.C.”

The Clarice Starling character was beforehand portrayed on-screen by Jodie Foster in Jonathan Demme’s 1991 film The Silence of the Lambs, and by Julianne Moore in Ridley Scott’s 2001 sequel Hannibal.

Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet will write and government produce Clarice. The pair are additionally serving as co-creators and co-showrunners for the upcoming CBS All Entry drama collection The Man Who Fell to Earth, based mostly on the 1976 David Bowie film.

Again in 2016, Anthony Hopkins admitted he regrets showing within the sequels to The Silence of the Lambs.

Hopkins gained an Academy Award for Finest Actor for his position within the 1991 film based mostly on a Thomas Harris novel, through which he performed the cannibal Hannibal Lecter.

In the meantime, The Silence Of The Lambs director Jonathan Demme has admitted that he was extraordinarily reluctant to solid Jodie Foster as Clarice Starling, a job which later gained the actress her second Oscar.