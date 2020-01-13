Silence of the Lambs TV sequel Clarice sparks backlash from Hannibal fans

Virtually 30 years after Jodie Foster starred because the character within the iconic movie Silence of the Lambs, Clarice Starling is ready to be given a brand new sequel present.

A sequence written by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet has been green-lit by US community CBS, and can apparently happen a yr after the occasions of the 1991 film.

In keeping with Deadline, a pilot episode of Clarice has already been written and a writers room has been arrange.

The sequence will deal with the non-public story of Clarice, who has not but been forged, as she continues her quest to pursue serial killers and sexual predators – with Hannibal Lecter unlikely to look.

Kurtzman and Lumet stated, “After greater than 20 years of silence, we’re privileged to offer voice to certainly one of America’s most enduring heroes – Clarice Starling.

“Clarice’s bravery and complexity have always lit the way, even as her personal story remained in the dark. But hers is the very story we need today: her struggle, her resilience, her victory. Her time is now, and always.”

And thrilling although the information could also be, some followers of Hannibal aren’t completely happy on the improvement – with the Bryan Fuller present having not been picked up by any networks since its third sequence aired in 2015.

One Twitter consumer wrote, “Here’s a thing literally no one asked for while literally everyone continues to ask for Hannibal.”

right here’s a factor actually nobody requested for whereas actually everybody continues to ask for hannibal https://t.co/pOMcib8UHN — katie✨ (@lecterisms) January 12, 2020

One other tweeted, “Or f*** this nonsense and bring back Hannibal. You know, a program people actually want.”

And a 3rd individual wrote, “Clarice getting her own show when [f******] Hannibal S4 was going to include her and we have been waiting for it for years. I AM TIRED.”

Nevertheless one consumer was extra optimistic, writing, “Bryan has said multiple times recently that he’s ready, the actors are ready, and that they were just waiting for a network to pick them up. Since he didn’t have Clarice rights then, he has story plans that did not include her. CBS’s show does NOT mean #Hannibal S4 won’t happen.”

And one other claimed, “Yes it’s a shame that new Hannibal news isn’t new news about season 4 of the show, but let’s not turn that into disrespect for Clarice Starling. She was a feminist icon in the 90s, and Demme & Foster’s creation was an important part of feminist cinema history.”