Silent Witness fans go wild as Emilia Fox sports brunette locks for the ‘first time in 12 years’

By Stephanie Linning For Mailonline

Revealed: 05:41 EST, eight January 2020 | Up to date: 05:42 EST, eight January 2020

Silent Witness returned final evening with a dramatic story line involving a personal jet crash and mysterious tattoos – however many viewers discovered themselves distracted by the color of star Emilia Fox’s hair.

The actress, 45, who performs forensic pathologist Dr Nikki Alexander, debuted brunette locks after spending years cracking advanced crimes as a blonde.

The fashion change provoked a lot touch upon social media – virtually overshadowing fan theories on what may need occurred to the doomed plane.

Actress Emilia Fox, 45, who performs Dr Nikki Alexander, debuted brunette locks in final evening’s collection premiere (proper) after spending years as a blonde on the present (left in collection 22 in 2019)

Fox is assumed to have final appeared as a brunette within the twelfth collection of the BBC present, which aired in 2008, pictured. The change in hair color despatched distracted followers right into a frenzy

‘All of us knew this was coming however brunette Nikki!,’ one fan gushed. ‘Twelve years is way too lengthy.’ One other added: ‘Oooh I’m liking brunette Emilia fox.’

Fox is assumed to have final appeared as a brunette within the twelfth collection of the BBC present, which aired in 2008.

Talking in an interview final month, Fox defined the choice to alter Dr Nikki’s hair after she dyed her locks for her position in one other BBC present, The Trial Of Christine Keeler, which is presently airing on Sunday nights.

The change prompted a lot touch upon social media, with one saying she was ‘born to be a brunette’. One other declared Fox appeared ‘much more beautiful’ as a brunette

‘The true clarification is that I used to be doing The Trial of Christine Keeler (BBC One) and enjoying Valerie Hobson and so they dyed my hair for that,’ she defined in an interview with the broadcaster.

‘The producers on Silent Witness stated they actually preferred it brunette. We talked about whether or not I may very well be Nikki’s twin sister, Vicky Alexander, however then we thought we might simply get on with it.

‘Individuals change their hair color on a regular basis. [Co-star] Richard (Lintern) says that my hair is now “cognac by the hearth somewhat than a blonde skipping by meadows.’

Fox defined the choice to alter Dr Nikki’s hair after she dyed her locks for her position as Valerie Profumo in The Trial Of Christine Keeler, pictured with Ben Miles as John Profumo

Whereas the hair proved the discuss of social media, followers had been additionally impressed with the intrigue of the episode, the primary of a two-parter that continues tonight.

A non-public jet crashed in a subject near Dr Nikki’s morgue. Among the many passengers had been an envoy, a non-flying pilot and a terrorist goal, who each died, and a schoolboy, who survived.

Connections had been made between the crash and what seemed to be a routine suicide when it was noticed that the sufferer and the non-flying pilot within the aircraft crash have the identical tattoo.

Whereas the hair proved the discuss of social media, followers had been additionally impressed with the intrigue of the episode, the primary of a two-parter that continues tonight. A non-public jet crashed in a subject near Dr Nikki’s morgue, pictured, and was later linked to a seemingly routine suicide by a tattoo

Silent Witness continues tonight on BBC1 at 9pm