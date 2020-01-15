Silent Witness series 23 – everything you need to know

Ever-popular forensics drama Silent Witness is again for a 23rd (!!) collection on BBC One.

Right here’s every part we all know up to now:

When is Silent Witness again on TV?

Silent Witness returned on Tuesday seventh and Wednesday eighth January 2020 at 9pm on BBC One.

Its second two-part story will air on Monday 13th and Wednesday 15th, the present shifting from its regular Tuesday slot to make manner for soccer.

What is going to occur within the subsequent season of Silent Witness?

Alongside a picture of the Silent Witness solid surrounded by the wreckage of a aircraft crash (see above), the BBC has additionally launched a synopsis for the brand new season:

“A body in the concrete pillar of a car park. A downed plane. Scientific research gone wrong. The cases that end up at the Lyell Centre are rarely straightforward. Initial suspicions are challenged as the evidence mounts, and Nikki and the team must work harder than ever to find the truth.”

The aforementioned aircraft crash has been described by co-star David Caves, who performs Dr Jack Hodgson, as like one thing out of a “Bond film.”

The workforce seek for solutions within the wreckage of a aircraft crash – was it a horrible accident, or one thing extra sinister?

One other main story for the brand new season will contain an “extremely potent nerve agent” which might spell hazard for Dr Chamberlain (Richard Lintern) and his colleagues.

Who will star within the new collection of Silent Witness?

Our 4 most important stars will probably be returning to the Lyell Centre in 2020.

Liz Carr is again as Clarissa Mullery, David Caves performs Dr Jack Hodgson, Emilia Fox as Dr Nikki Alexander, and Richard Lintern as Thomas Chamberlain.

Right here’s the complete solid, together with visitor stars – which we’ll be updating weekly because the episodes exit…