Silent Witness series 23 – everything you need to know

Ever-popular forensics drama Silent Witness is at the moment in its 23rd (!!) sequence on BBC One.

Silent Witness star Emilia Fox thanks “loyal audience” as forensics drama celebrates its 200th episode

Right here’s what the mind splatters in Silent Witness are literally manufactured from…

Right here’s the whole lot we all know up to now:

When is Silent Witness again on TV?

Silent Witness returned on Tuesday seventh and Wednesday eighth January 2020 at 9pm on BBC One.

The fifth episode will air on Monday 20th January 2020 on BBC One at 9pm, with its continuation following on Tuesday 21st January 2020 additionally at 9pm.

What’s going to occur within the subsequent season of Silent Witness?

Alongside a picture of the Silent Witness solid surrounded by the wreckage of a airplane crash (see above), the BBC has additionally launched a synopsis for the brand new season:

“A body in the concrete pillar of a car park. A downed plane. Scientific research gone wrong. The cases that end up at the Lyell Centre are rarely straightforward. Initial suspicions are challenged as the evidence mounts, and Nikki and the team must work harder than ever to find the truth.”

The aforementioned airplane crash has been described by co-star David Caves, who performs Dr Jack Hodgson, as like one thing out of a “Bond film.”

The workforce seek for solutions within the wreckage of a airplane crash – was it a horrible accident, or one thing extra sinister? The brand new sequence of #SilentWitness begins Tuesday seventh January on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer. pic.twitter.com/1bFNNaLVaS — BBC One (@BBCOne) January 2, 2020

One other main story for the brand new season will contain an “extremely potent nerve agent” which might spell hazard for Dr Chamberlain (Richard Lintern) and his colleagues.

Who will star within the new sequence of Silent Witness?

Our 4 most important stars might be returning to the Lyell Centre in 2020.

Liz Carr is again as Clarissa Mullery, David Caves performs Dr Jack Hodgson, Emilia Fox as Dr Nikki Alexander, and Richard Lintern as Thomas Chamberlain.

Right here’s the total solid, together with visitor stars – which we’ll be updating weekly because the episodes exit…