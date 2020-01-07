Silent Witness star Emilia Fox: ‘I dream about doing post-mortems’

Play an on-screen forensic pathologist for lengthy sufficient and ultimately it’ll begin seeping into your goals – as Silent Witness star Emilia Fox has found.

“I definitely have dreams about doing post-mortems and things,” Fox revealed.

“Because I think you’re consequently trying to sort out things in your head – how they’ll work the next day – if you’re doing post-mortems.”

Richard Lintern, who play Dr Thomas Chamberlain, added: “You’re additionally always studying strains earlier than you fall asleep, as nicely.

“So mine are full of bizarre words, dead bodies, ways to die, ways to kill.”

Fox, who has additionally just lately filmed a serious function as Valerie Hobson (aka Mrs Profumo) in The Trial of Christine Keeler, defined how she retains on high of studying her strains – after they comprise a lot medical lingo.

“I do riddles,” she stated. “I’ve to recollect stuff which is difficult, significantly with the medical stuff, you may get it taught by way of with the pathologist.

“And also you’ve received the physique. So there’s a form of image to it as nicely, which you can also make work with remembering the phrases… The riddles are simply remembering it when it comes to if a phrase feels like one thing, or if it’s received plenty of letters in it that simply set off the reminiscence of what the phrases are. Or jokes.”

Silent Witness returns on Tuesday 7 and Wednesday eight January 2020 at 9pm on BBC One