Silent Witness star Emilia Fox: ‘I dream about doing post-mortems’

Play an on-screen forensic pathologist for lengthy sufficient and finally it’ll begin seeping into your desires – as Silent Witness star Emilia Fox has found.

“I definitely have dreams about doing post-mortems and things,” Fox revealed.

“Because I think you’re consequently trying to sort out things in your head – how they’ll work the next day – if you’re doing post-mortems.”

Richard Lintern, who play Dr Thomas Chamberlain, added: “You’re additionally continually studying traces earlier than you fall asleep, as nicely.

“So mine are full of bizarre words, dead bodies, ways to die, ways to kill.”

Fox, who has additionally just lately filmed a significant function as Valerie Hobson (aka Mrs Profumo) in The Trial of Christine Keeler, defined how she retains on prime of studying her traces – after they comprise a lot medical lingo.

“I do riddles,” she mentioned. “I’ve to recollect stuff which is sophisticated, notably with the medical stuff, you may get it taught via with the pathologist.

“And also you’ve received the physique. So there’s a type of image to it as nicely, which you may make work with remembering the phrases… The riddles are simply remembering it by way of if a phrase appears like one thing, or if it’s received a variety of letters in it that simply set off the reminiscence of what the phrases are. Or jokes.”

Silent Witness returns on Tuesday 7 and Wednesday eight January 2020 at 9pm on BBC One