The brand new collection of Silent Witness will see the Lyell Centre encounter an “extremely potent nerve agent” – in a storyline with echoes of the real-life 2018 Novichok poisonings in Salisbury.

Talking on set throughout filming, Richard Lintern (who performs Dr Chamberlain) revealed: “I examine somebody’s home the place somebody has been murdered in a reasonably brutal and bloody means. And it solely turns into clear afterward within the investigation that there’s a reference to the potential for there to have been a nerve agent concerned.

“And various characters here get involved in the potential contamination with the nerve agent.”

This might imply hazard for Dr Chamberlain and his colleagues Dr Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox), Dr Jack Hodgson (David Caves) and Clarissa Mullery (Liz Carr).

“Obviously, it’s an extremely dangerous – it’s a specifically dangerous situation for forensic pathologists to be in, and one that you don’t necessarily identify straight away,” Lintern mentioned. “So you might end up on the scene, and only realise hours later, or 20 minutes later – crucial minutes – that you should have been in one of these protective suits.”

He added: “There’s a concomitant military connection. When you think about the only places in the country where such things can be created, or whether technology and power exist to create them – our military establishments like Porton Down, or various other ones. The story goes into that area.”

As for whether or not the nerve agent is said to Russia, Lintern would solely say: “As soon as you’re in the world of nerve agents, it would be foolhardy to rule out a potential Russian connection. Whether there’s one in our programme or not, I can’t tell you.”

Specialist officers method the bench the place the Skripals have been discovered (Getty)

Viewers will probably be accustomed to nerve fuel poisonings and the hazards of contamination, after the Salisbury poisonings hit the headlines in 2018. On 4th March, a former Russian navy officer and double agent referred to as Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal have been poisoned with Novichok within the English cathedral city of Salisbury.

However there have been three extra unintended victims: a police officer was uncovered to the poisonous agent at Sergei Skripal’s home and needed to be taken to intensive care, whereas a British couple who had been visiting Salisbury later had contact with remnants of the Novichok. One, Daybreak Sturgess, died in hospital.

The actual-life incident can be the topic of an upcoming BBC drama, Salisbury, starring Rafe Spall and Anne-Marie Duff.

Silent Witness returns on Tuesday seventh and Wednesday eighth January 2020 at 9pm on BBC One