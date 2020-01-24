Silicon Valley mom posts job ad for very overqualified nanny who can ski and cook

By Valerie Edwards For Dailymail.com

It is laborious to consider that anybody would meet the put forth by a Silicon Valley CEO and mother-of-two who’s looking for a ‘family supervisor nanny/prepare dinner’.

However there simply may be somebody on the market who’s prepared to commit the following 5 years of their life to assist the Menlo Park mom along with her 10-year-old twins.

The advert was shared by Kimberly Harrington Thursday afternoon and has since gone viral.

‘Look I do know what day it’s and the place I’m posting this however I nonetheless problem you to search out ANYTHING extra bananas bat sh*t than THIS. I DARE YOU,’ Harrington wrote.

Her caption was accompanied by the job description shared by the CEO.

‘Main duties are holding the family household and workers and its processes and applications effectively organized, cooking natural meals that meet our allergy necessities, planning holidays, camps and after faculty actions, errands, and spending time with the children,’ the job description reads.

Whoever will get the place must comply with a schedule (when not touring) of 5 days every week ‘roughly 11.30am to eight.00pm Sunday- Thursday (most well-liked) or Monday-Friday (second alternative)’.

‘Mother is a CEO and must loosen up n weekends. Weekends are busy with sports activities and playdates. Reside-in possibility is the complete kitchen, one-bedroom pool home.’

The proper worker may also should be an clever multi-tasker who has a college diploma or equal.

In response to the posting, the worker may also want to have the ability to assist her kids with gentle homework and play math video games with them.

One instance of a math sport was given as follows: ‘How a lot fish ought to we purchase as we speak for 5 of us?’

One other essential requirement is that the employee ‘strategically assume by means of trip choices primarily based on the developmental ranges of the children and the necessity for the mother to loosen up’.

‘Conduct analysis into home and world trip choices primarily based on standards, populate data right into a easy Excel spreadsheet, advocate and guide holidays, monitor trip bills in Excel together with monitor trip house deposits getting returned.’

The worker must examine and make suggestions concerning utilizing bank card factors to guide holidays versus paying money.

The job additionally requires the employee to be a robust swimmer and lifeguard who understands the fundamentals of workforce sports activities

A number of Twitter customers shared their ideas on the job description, with one individual even saying she thought it was going to finish with: ‘That is an unpaid internship’

Different necessities embrace, ’emailing and texting distributors, mates and fogeys in knowledgeable method, utilizing Phrase to trace children’ chores, plan family conferences, monitor allowance and family bills, and monitor and monitor purchases and make returns on time’.

The family supervisor may also should be a ‘nice, constant prepare dinner’.

‘Household eats natural and is allergic to cow and goat dairy, rooster eggs, inexperienced beans and watermelon.’

The job additionally requires the employee to be a robust swimmer and lifeguard who understands the fundamentals of workforce sports activities.

‘Can do brief mountain hikes, prepared to work out collectively within the house gymnasium with the mother, can ski, is CPR-certified, glorious driver, expertise driving in snow, expertise driving in different international locations, expert at teaching children and has room of their coronary heart to like the children and the mother.’

In response to the outline, excessive compensation and full advantages are included.

A number of Twitter customers shared their ideas on the job description, with one individual even saying she thought it was going to finish with: ‘That is an unpaid internship.’

One other individual tweeted that the ‘pay needs to be 6 figures’.