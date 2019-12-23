SIMMONS: Blue Jays needed to sign Hyun-Jin Ryu to let baseball know they’re back in the game

Hyun-Jin Ryu is large.

As in heavier than David Wells. As in 75 kilos greater than Marcus Stroman. Big, as within the largest signing and most vital gamble made by Mark Shapiro and Ross Atkins, the earlier baseball twins of do-nothing and say-nothing, who all of the sudden have one thing to say and promote and one thing to be proud about.

Ryu is a big from South Korea who doesn’t simply pitch. He conducts the orchestra. He controls the atmosphere. He throws what some baseball folks name the very best changeup within the sport.

He doesn’t stroll folks. He doesn’t give something away. He’s the ace the Blue Jays haven’t had since that second in time when Aaron Sanchez led the American League in earned-run common. Ryu led the Nationwide League in the identical class this previous season, which on the age of 32 was his healthiest, strongest, and most full big-league season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. L.A. needed him again, however he opted to not return after the Blue Jays dangled $80-million U.S. at him.

There have been different groups chasing Ryu. The Los Angeles Angels had curiosity, as did the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants.

And that is the place Shapiro and Atkins should be congratulated: They beat any individual to the end line. Lastly. They weren’t simply chasers of Ryu. They received the gold medal on this race.

Being within the race is meaningless low season discuss, particularly round right here. We’ve heard an excessive amount of of it through the years. Who cares who’s chasing whom? Successful the race — getting your man — that’s all that issues, a sign to Blue Jays followers that they’re at the very least severe about turning into aggressive.

Earlier than this signing, with all of the garage-sale junk the Jays have collected lately, it was arduous to take Shapiro and Atkins all that severely. It was arduous to imagine they weren’t doing something however paddling in circles.

The Ryu signing is probably not a ticket to the post-season, nevertheless it is a sign of the credibility of administration. This signing paints the Blue Jays as gamers. This signing brings a sure respect we haven’t seen since 2015. Not not like the Russell Martin signing in Toronto, that is an overpay, a Lou Lamoriello signing — to make use of his terminology, an excessive amount of cash, an excessive amount of time period. However to get free brokers to return to Toronto, at the moment in Blue Jays historical past, to get them because the Jays languish close to the underside of the American League, they need to overpay and oversell.

And so they have accomplished that right here.

Ryu, by the best way, will not be a positive factor. No free agent ever is. However right here’s what we’ve been capable of finding out about him. He’s thought of each man and good pitcher, and he was very fashionable with Dodgers gamers and administration.

What some marvel about now could be the adjustment he must make from pitching at Dodger Stadium to pitching at Rogers Centre.

It’s not simply Nationwide League to American League. The free outs are gone with the swap of leagues. The earned-run common at all times goes up with that type of transfer.

It’s throwing in a pitcher-friendly stadium to throwing on the home-run haven now we have in downtown Toronto that may symbolize a problem for Ryu.

At dwelling, final season, Ryu was 10-1 with an earned-run common of 1.93. On the highway, his ERA rose to 2.72.

He began 29 video games: The Dodgers received 20 of them and he ended the season with 182 innings pitched, essentially the most he had thrown since he was a rookie. And the query with Ryu has at all times been about well being. In 2016, 2017 and 2018, he made simply 40 begins. In three of his six big-league seasons, he pitched from starting to finish. In between, he couldn’t be relied upon.

One of many two Nationwide League scouting eyes I talked to about Ryu mentioned he can actually pitch, he actually challenges hitters and, in his phrases, he referred to as him “legit.” However then he listed three phrases as his cons: Sturdiness, sturdiness and sturdiness.

Was 2019 a sign that he’s gotten previous his arm and shoulder troubles.

“How healthy is he doing to be? How many innings is he going to log?” He meant this season and the years that comply with.

We don’t care how a lot it value to signal him. It’s not our cash. We care that Rogers and Atkins and Shapiro are lastly utilizing the required cash to reinforce the Blue Jays’ roster and popularity, each of that are in want of some restore.

Hyun-Jin Ryu will not be the saviour of something that doesn’t occur each fifth day in the course of the upcoming season. However he’s a message that Toronto could be a vacation spot. He’s the entrance finish of an enhancing beginning workers on an enhancing crew.

Lastly, the Blue Jays stopped chasing, stopped stalling, began spending and got here dwelling with a giant-sized, left-handed present for the vacations.

[email protected]